Romeich to release line of vitamins in February

Serial entrepreneur Romeich Major of Romeich Entertainment is set to expand his sights again, this time with the release of a line of multivitamins.

In a post on his Instagram account, he related that the vitamins which will be available for both men and women will be released in February under the name Major Vitamins.

“Major by Romeich not only a clothing brand it’s a Brand for your everyday living, remember HEALTH is WEALTH” he wrote below the post to emphasise his ambition of further building on the existing brand.

He further indicated the vitamins will be available all over the world for purchase and will be distributed out of Miami in the United States.

Romeich is known for his work in artiste management with the likes of Shenseea, Teejay and Ding Dong among his stable of acts.