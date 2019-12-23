Rootzfest, Chronixx deliver reggae-rich buffet in Negril

Long Bay Beach Park on Negril’s iconic seven-mile strip was the perfect setting for the 5th annual Rastafari Rootzfest, offering fellowship and wholesome Reggae music.

BUZZ fam, night two of the three-day festival, which was Saturday, December 21, served up a near unlimited supply of marijuana (all legal btw), which set the mood for an epic concert.

Strictly ITAL, Rootzfest goes all natural

Emceed by famed dub poet Mutabaruka, with no processed food, strictly vegetarian and healthy meal options, this was an ital only event. Patrons looking for a fix of meat of any kind had to seek refuge from pan chicken vendors on the outskirts of Rootzfest.

The show started promptly at 9pm with Warrior King, who sent reggae lovers on a nostalgic trip down memory lane with a slew of his greatest hits.

Kumar, formerly of Raging Fyah, now a solo act, took the Rootzfest audience on a positive pilgrimage.

The treble rocking you a groove and the bass setting deep into your bones, yow di reggae neva affi suh nice!!

Serenading the crowd with singles Faith, Glory, Running, as well as new tracks It’s Alright and Trading Places, the self-proclaimed Raggamuffin then assured fans that Judgement Day was nigh.

With sweet-smelling marijuana of varying tastes, strains and scents, the Rootzfest posse ate everything lobbed at them. No one seemed to be in a rush.

Night two: The performances…

Jesse Royal was up next, with spliff in hand, the Jamaican was on a mission to give patrons a good time in the name of love!

“Conscious is much more fruitful, much more enlightening,” Jesse said, and we have to agree BUZZ fam!

With a sizzling medley of hits such as Black Woman, LionOrder and Modern-Day Judas, the St. James singer sent the crowd into a frenzy.

Right after Broken Wings and This Morning, Jesse Royal thanked the crowd for their warm reception, bowing out after an energetic 50-minute set.

Organiser and Rastafari-rights advocate IyahV gave a heartfelt speech about the struggles of his people, calling the religious group the world’s most persecuted.

Warming up the crowd for the man of the hour, Chronixx, who everyone had come to see, IyahV said that he was grateful for the support over the years and promised to make the event a staple in the Jamaican entertainment calendar.

Here comes Chronixx!

Backed by Zinc Fence Redemption, Chronixx had patrons brimming with anticipation as he crooned Selassie Souljahz from backstage, before emerging, draped in a comfortable militant brown suit.

The Dread and Terrible singer was just getting warmed up and the Rootzfest crowd, many of whom had been standing for hours, were spurred on to endure, finding a new pep as the reggae star belted an impressive catalogue.

Possessed by some natural mystic, Chronixx was very much in his element, giving his all to an eagerly famished crowd, clamouring for more.

The energies were palpable and electrifying, BUZZ fam!

The Spanish Town superstar seemed born to perform, giving his studio recordings a run for their money as he sang Here Comes Trouble, Inna Rastaman Party and Ain’t No Giving In.

Chronixx was unrelenting with his musical reign and the Rootz Fest crowd wanted no mercy, as they joined him in singing They Don’t Know and Smile Jamaica.

The singjay’s versatility took jabs at the ‘news carrying dreds’ from Tenement Yard as he jumped between eras of his music with Capture Land, Ghetto Paradise, Spanish Town Rockin’ and Perfect Tree.

The artiste then brought on friends Jah9, Empress Omega and new sounds from the Zinc Fence outfit who got the crowd energised for Skankin’ Sweet, Black Is Beautiful and motivational anthem I Can.

The Chronology crooner had the crowd entranced…need for sleep or time spent standing kept no one from rocking to Majesty and Eternal Love.

After sending positive vibes to fellow rising star Koffee, Chronixx then performed a lyrically laced remix to Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber’s mega-hit I Don’t Care before calling out his dad, Chronicle, to perform Big Bad Sound.

Well past the scheduled 2am end time, patrons demanded more from Chronixx, who was more than happy to oblige – hitting them with even more of his reggae hits such as Likes, Like A Whistle and Legend.

With a bow, a wish for more love and deep thanks, the entertainer left. Chronixx’s patrons fully satisfied made their way out in droves.

Rootzfest’s final act was more than kind, providing reggae unfiltered and the event was definitely a BUZZ-worthy one, fam!