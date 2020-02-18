Royal Family website erroneously guides users to hardcore porn

Already steeped in drama, the Royal Family got rocked on Sunday (Feb. 16) after the British monarchy’s official website re-directed users to a hardcore pornography platform instead of an endorsed charity.

The official site accidentally linked out to a Chinese porn site instead of Welsh charity Dolen Cymru, which is patronised by Prince Harry.Royal.uk

The royal website, which also links to charities getting royal support and approval, horrified users as the porn site, bearing the same name as the well-intentioned Dolen Cymru link, featured content of an explicit and sexual nature.

Further click-through links for hardcore categories including “rape incest porn” and “live sex shows”.

Buckingham Palace and the charity were alerted to the disconcerting howler, and the was in place by Monday morning.correct link

According to the correct website, Dolen Cymru helps to create “lasting, positive change in the southern African Kingdom of Lesotho – and in communities here at home in Wales.”

Prince Harry was appointed as patron of Dolen Cymru back in 2007, a post he was most proud of at the time.