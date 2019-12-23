Royal support: Miss World Toni-Ann Singh gets endorsement from predecessors

Royal support: Miss World Toni-Ann Singh gets endorsement from predecessorsMonday, December 23, 2019
|
We know that the year-long reign of a Miss World winner can sometimes feel overwhelming and challenging with the high volume of work associated with it.
However, for Jamaica’s Toni-ann Singh, she may have just gotten a support team that will ensure that her time as Miss World is a comfortable one.
Former Jamaican Miss World queens Lisa Hanna and Cindy Breakspeare have expressed their desire to assist the new queen in any possible way and declared that she can call upon them at any time.
The three queens met up at a reception held in honour of Toni-Ann at Jamaica House over the weekend, where they shared their lens time and swapped stories about their various pageants.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy