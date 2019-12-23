Royal support: Miss World Toni-Ann Singh gets endorsement from predecessors

We know that the year-long reign of a Miss World winner can sometimes feel overwhelming and challenging with the high volume of work associated with it.

However, for Jamaica’s Toni-ann Singh, she may have just gotten a support team that will ensure that her time as Miss World is a comfortable one.

Former Jamaican Miss World queens Lisa Hanna and Cindy Breakspeare have expressed their desire to assist the new queen in any possible way and declared that she can call upon them at any time.

The three queens met up at a reception held in honour of Toni-Ann at Jamaica House over the weekend, where they shared their lens time and swapped stories about their various pageants.