RT Boss drops ‘Mek It Jump’ song to rave reviews

Dancehall singjay RT Boss is

generating major buzz with his latest single, ‘Mek It Jump’, released on his label

and available on all major download platforms in March 2020.

The artiste said “ ‘Mek It Jump’ was released at the same time as the coronavirus pandemic so I took the promotion online, and the way song hot, I had to do two online dancing contests. In one contest, Tuff Crackaz won, and the other contest, C Ninja won the other one. As soon as the pandemic ends, I will be doing a video for it.”

RT Boss, who was born Nardo Smith, has amassed thousands of online fans, racking up close to 57,000 followers on IG.

The singjay has also released a video for a previous song, ‘Dolla’, which was released on RT Boss label in October 2019.

“The response to the video has been great on YouTube, especially from Europe, the white fans dem love it based on the analytics so far,” RT Boss said.

He also released a song online in April called ‘Survivor’ to give inspiration to persons who may be affected mentally, spiritually or financially by the pandemic.

“It’s a inspirational song overall that speaks to the will of human beings to overcome and survive, despite the odds. We are survivors, blessed by Almighty, and even through this challenging times, we will rise again,” he said.

Smith grew up in the Big Lane area of Central Village before moving to the town of May Pen where he attended Central High school. When he left school, he began his own business as a spiritual advisor before taking on the world of dancehall. Now, he has thrown himself full time into music, honing his craft by clocking several hours in the studio.