‘Run’ promises Mother’s Day terror with a twist

If Misery had a twisted, motherly baby on steroids—steeped in horror and deception; then Run would be the devil spawn to make Kathy Bates proud.

Lionsgate Studious released the first trailer for the upcoming Mother’s Day thriller and BUZZ fam, we are pumped!

Starring American Horror Story actress Sarah Paulson and young upstart Kiera Allen

Paulson plays the doting mother, Diane Sherman, with Allen as the differently abled Chloe living her entire life in what appears to be a good but sheltered household.

They say you can never escape a mother’s love but for Chloe, that’s not a comfort, it’s a threat with precipitous consequences.

“You do everything for me… you teach me, you cook for me. Am I a burden?” Chloe asks her mother. Diane begins, “Sweetheart–”

“I could do more,” Chloe retorts.

“I’m your mom, it’s my job to take care of you when you need me,” Diana says eerily.

There’s something unnatural, even sinister about the relationship between Chloe and her mom, Diane.

Diane has raised her daughter in complete isolation – the teen is home-schooled, fed from an organic garden and cut off from the rest of the world – controlling every move she’s made since birth, and there are secrets that Chloe’s only beginning to grasp.

Things take a turn for the worst as it appears that on every turn, Chloe is being reminded by forces unseen to run for her very life, but hungry for answers she stays.

Check out the trailer and tell us what you think, BUZZ fam: