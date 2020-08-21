RuPaul’s Drag Race star Chi Chi DeVayne dies aged 34

Former RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant Chi Chi DeVayne has died at age 34.

In 2018, DeVayne was diagnosed with scleroderma, an autoimmune condition that causes the body’s connective tissues to scar and harden.

A statement from DeVayne’s family described their “tremendous sorrow” and added that “[Davenport’s] final words to family and fans [were] ‘never give up’”.

World of Wonder, the production company that makes Drag Race, released a statement saying they were “heartbroken” to hear of the news and said that DeVayne “spread a message of love and kindness that truly touched each person she met. Rest in power, Chi Chi.”

On Twitter, Drag Race host RuPaul said DeVayne was a “kind and beautiful soul … may her generous and loving spirit shine down on us all”.

"I am heartbroken to learn of the passing of Chi Chi DeVayne.— RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) I am so grateful that we got to experience her kind and beautiful soul.She will be dearly missed, but never forgotten. May her generous and loving spirit shine down on us all." –RuPaul (1/2) pic.twitter.com/iN3oT3R2dGAugust 20, 2020

DeVayne, born Zavion Davenport, appeared on two series of the hit reality show, in 2016 and 2018. She was hospitalised earlier this year for suspected kidney failure and was readmitted with pneumonia.