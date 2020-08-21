RuPaul’s Drag Race star Chi Chi DeVayne dies aged 34

RuPaul’s Drag Race star Chi Chi DeVayne dies aged 34Friday, August 21, 2020
|
Former RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant Chi Chi DeVayne has died at age 34.
In 2018, DeVayne was diagnosed with scleroderma, an autoimmune condition that causes the body’s connective tissues to scar and harden.
A statement from DeVayne’s family described their “tremendous sorrow” and added that “[Davenport’s] final words to family and fans [were] ‘never give up’”.
World of Wonder, the production company that makes Drag Race, released a statement saying they were “heartbroken” to hear of the news and said that DeVayne “spread a message of love and kindness that truly touched each person she met. Rest in power, Chi Chi.”
On Twitter, Drag Race host RuPaul said DeVayne was a “kind and beautiful soul … may her generous and loving spirit shine down on us all”.
DeVayne, born Zavion Davenport, appeared on two series of the hit reality show, in 2016 and 2018. She was hospitalised earlier this year for suspected kidney failure and was readmitted with pneumonia.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy