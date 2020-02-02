Russell Wilson plans to pamper Ciara

Russell Wilson plans to pamper CiaraSunday, February 02, 2020
|
Russell Wilson is determined to spoil Ciara throughout
The 31-year-old gridiron star â€“ who already has a two-year-old daughter called Sienna with Ciara â€“ has revealed heâ€™s eager to pamper his wife as they prepare for the arrival of their baby.
Speaking about his wife â€“ who also has a five-year-old son called Future from a previous relationship â€“ Russell said: â€œI always pamper, pregnant or not.
â€œI just make sure that all of her food cravings are taken care of, that she gets anything she wants.â€
Russell also admitted the loved-up couple are â€œblessedâ€ to be expecting another child together.
He told Us Weekly: â€œWeâ€™re really fired up about having a third baby. We hoped that we were having a new baby. Itâ€™s a blessing for sure.â€
Ciara â€“ who married Russell in 2016 â€“ announced her pregnancy news in January, with the chart-topping singer posting a picture of her growing baby bump on Instagram.
Ciara wrote alongside the snap: â€œNumber 3. [photo by]: @DangeRussWilson (sic)â€
Russell shared a similar image, and captioned it: â€œNumber 3. @Ciara (sic)â€
Prior to their announcement, Ciara spoke about the possibility of having more children, saying she â€œlooks forwardâ€ to bringing more â€œsweet little angelsâ€ into the world.
The 34-year-old music star â€“ who was previously engaged to the rapper Future â€“ said in 2019: â€œI love being a mom. It is by far the coolest job in life, and I do look forward to having more of those sweet little angels. And itâ€™ll happen at the perfect time.
â€œIâ€™m enjoying dancing with my flat belly right now.â€
