Rvssian defends success story after Twitter users call him privileged

Somewhere between advocating for equal rights for

black people and holding the police accountable for its indiscretions, Twitter

found time to condemn Jamaican producer Rvssian for being raised

â€œuptownâ€ and not having the â€˜walk barefootâ€™ narrative that is

apparently more embraced.

The reggaeton, dancehall and hip hop producer posted a photo of his parents on Friday, in what would be one of several posts where he would defend his success story, regardless of the hue of his skin and address.

â€œBig up mi mother and father â€“ love you,â€ he said. â€œUno grow me to not judge & badmind.â€

Born and raised in jamaica Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡² my entire life. But a lot of Jamaicans on the net behind their phones like to act like they more Jamaican than me for what reason ? Motto. Out of many, One people. Donâ€™t lose yourself. I love my country and people.â€” Rvssian (@Rvssian) June 4, 2020

He added, â€œBorn and raised in Jamaica my entire life. But a lot of Jamaicans on the net behind their phones like to act like they more Jamaican than me for what reason? Motto. Out of many, One people. Donâ€™t lose yourself. I love my country and people.

â€œNotice not one person in the music industry will agree with those â€œprivilegedâ€ comments. They know my hard work. I born uptown yes, but â€œPrivilegeâ€? How? I donâ€™t hustle for what I got? father told me I must work for my own. Discrediting my success because where I was born.â€

But as with all things social media, the rebuttals were close by.

When Iâ€™m in streets in Jamaica Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡² itâ€™s all love. I love the people. Never no hate. But the trolls behind them phone on the net. God bless yâ€™all. Iâ€™ma work harder just for you â€“ hopefully you will grow to hate less. Hate blocks blessings. No negative vibes here.â€” Rvssian (@Rvssian) June 5, 2020

â€œDid your ancestors build the nation? No. you are NOT a descendant of enslaved people who were wrongfully subjected to inhuman treatment yet still the country was built off of their backs. now go and sit down,â€ said one user.

â€œRvssian born uptown,â€ added another user. â€œThe man story good. Him wasnâ€™t a Notnice. And never struggle or have to beg no man him just work hard at his craft yes but he had financial and family support and that big boy his fault but. So donâ€™t come like the man start from nothing.â€

Another user seemed more set on presenting a balanced view.

Big up mi mother and father â€“ love youâ¤ï¸ Uno grow me to not judge & badmind. â€” Rvssian (@Rvssian) pic.twitter.com/Pm7M2EiqmwJune 5, 2020

â€œPrivilege doesnâ€™t mean you didnâ€™t work hard. Itâ€™s not an attack on all the hard work you did. It simply means youâ€™ve had it easier than other people. A lot of people have some form of privilege they were born with. It canâ€™t be prevented, but it can be acknowledged.â€

Instead of engaging in a back-and-forth keypad war with critics, the producer declared that it was all love, and said he is looking forward to returning to Jamaica.

â€œWhen Iâ€™m in streets in Jamaica itâ€™s all love,â€ he said. â€œI love the people. Never no hate. But the trolls behind them phone on the net. God bless yâ€™all. Iâ€™ma work harder just for you â€“ hopefully you will grow to hate less. Hate blocks blessings. No negative vibes here.â€