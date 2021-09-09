Rvssian teams up with Chris Brown and Rauw Alejandro for ‘Nostálgico’Thursday, September 09, 2021
Dancehall producer Rvssian has recruited R&B star Chris Brown and Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro for his new track Nostálgico. The track was released on Wednesday, September 8, and sees Chris Brown and Alejandro working well together on a dancehall beat with Latin pop influences.
The track has a party feel and the vocals provided by both singers complement the beat and provides a level of sensuality that the ladies are certain to enjoy. A video was released with the song, and was directed by Miami-based, Edgar Esteves and sees the trio enjoying themselves in a party setting.
It has since climbed to close to one and half million views just under a day after its release. This is another major step for the popular Jamaican producer having signed to the Sal and Co-Management Team, he is seemingly expanding his musical horizons.
