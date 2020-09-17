Rygin King back in studio

After months in the hospital nursing gunshot wounds, dancehall artiste, Rygin King is back in studio.

The No Emotions artiste was shot and injured on June 28 on his way from a funeral in Westmoreland. He spent weeks in the hospital in critical conditions and had to be transferred several times due to fears for his safety.

However, he had confidently told fans that he would live through the ordeal and even released a single while in the hospital.

He posted a photo on his Instagram on Wednesday, September 16 with the caption; â€œGive thanks for life.â€

The post was immediately flooded with fans welcoming him back, and wishing him all the best.

â€œGod save you for a purposeâ€¦please accept him as your lord and saviour one king â€¦blessingz,â€ one fan commented.

â€œDem cyah stop the thing gad father God a work enuh â¤ï¸Ÿ™Ÿ»,â€ another said.

â€œGreat man always ago get a fight,â€ someone added.