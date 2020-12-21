Rygin King working on album

Rygin King working on albumMonday, December 21, 2020
|
Dancehall
artiste Rygin King is ending what has been a very difficult year for him by announcing
that he will be releasing an album.
Sharing a photo in which he was wearing an adidas outfit, the deejay said that a new project is on the way.
â€œWorking on the album #trapking #oneking,â€ he said.
His fans were excited to hear the good news.
â€œCanâ€™t wait me GŸ™Ÿ‘Ÿ”¥ I know you wonâ€™t disappoint,â€ one person said.
â€œHard work affi put Inna life Ÿ”¥â¤ï¸one more hit song,â€ another added.
However, we are yet to hear when the album will be released.
The album announcement is quite massive, as the deejay was almost killed in a gun attack in late June. It is understood that he was shot several times by unknown individuals while in Struie district, Westmoreland.
He spent several weeks recovering and was out of the publicâ€™s sight. But by August, he was back to dropping tracks. Since then, he has released songs like No Emotion, Glu and Mission.
