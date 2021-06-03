Rygin Kings heads to the US for medical treatment

Dancehall artiste Rygin King is still dealing with the effects of the gun shot wounds he received in June last year that left him hospitalized for over a month.

According to the Jamaica Observer, the Things Go Change artiste left the island on Wednesday to go to the United States for treatment.

Rygin King whose real name is Matthew Smith was shot three times when he and his entourage were attacked. According to the outlet, the bullet grazed his spine.

During the attack, 28-year-old customer service representative Sashalee Blackwood, who was sitting in a vehicle with two children, was shot and killed.

Rygin King has released music since the ordeal, and at one point sent an encouraging message to his fans, assuring them that he will live through the trauma.

“I will live through this ordeal and I can take the next step that comes along with the Most High by my side. My fans show me the support and I am going to make them proud. Just know ‘One King’ soon step out.”