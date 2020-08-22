Rygin showing ‘No Emotions’, releases new track on birthday

Seven weeks after being shot by unknown assailants Rygin King is releasing his latest single No Emotions.

“Mi believe inna this song. It ah say everything mi a feel right now, and I wanted it to drop on my birthday,” Rygin King told the Jamaica Observer.

Available on all digital platforms today, No Emotions is on the Droptop Records and Rygin Trap Records labels. It is on the Solid Heart rhythm and being distributed by Hapilos.

No Emotions was recorded prior to his June 28 shooting, but he added the finishing touches by cellphone. He is still admitted in a medical facility.

“Mi not fully 100 per cent, but mi just ah give thanks for all the prayers and well wishes from the fans. God nah give a man more than him can bear. As mi song say: ‘Who behind the trigger have the last laugh.’ So right now, mi just a heal and take it day by day,” he said.

Rygin King, who turns 26 today, was born Matthew Smith of Norwood in St James. He was shot in the chest and knee by unknown assailants on June 28, after leaving a funeral in Westmoreland.

He was one of three people shot in the incident. He was rushed into emergency surgery at Savanna-la-Mar Public General Hospital. A female, Sashalee Blackwood of Irwin Meadows in St James, succumbed to her injuries.

He was airlifted a few days later to Falmouth Public General Hospital.

Since then, he has done numerous transfers to various medical facilities to access top-notch doctors on his road to recovery.

His management team is very cautious about him overexerting himself.

“He had to do a surgery on his lungs and he is breathing well enough now, so he could finish up a few ad libs on the song for it to go out into the universe, in time for his birthday. Rygin is a determined, God bless youth, and he is getting stronger every day,” a member of his management team said.