Rytikal denied bail

Dancehall artiste Ryan McFarlane, more popularly known as ‘Rytikal’, was denied bail when he appeared in the Gun Court this morning.

Rytikal is charged with illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.

The 25-year-old entertainer was remanded for trial on March 24.

The police had reported that on January 28, a team was on patrol in Eight Miles, Bull Bay in St Andrew when McFarlane was reportedly seen acting in a suspicious manner.

Police reportedly questioned the King Inna War artiste and following a search of his car, a Taurus .380 pistol with 12 rounds of ammunition was found.

Rytikal reportedly told the police that the weapon was a prop for a music video. He was taken into custody and later charged.