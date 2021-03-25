Rytikal gets bail

Rytikal gets bailThursday, March 25, 2021
|
Dancehall artiste Rytikal has been granted bail in the sum of $1 million.
As a condition of his bail. the artiste, whose given name is Ryan McFarlane, has been mandated by the Gun Court not to leave his St Thomas home before 6 a.m. and must be inside by 6 p.m. daily.
He was also ordered to surrender his travel documents with a stop order in place at all port. And he is to report at the Bull Bay Police Station twice per week.
Rytikal is facing illegal possession of firearm and ammunition charges.
Police reports are that on January 28, a team was on patrol in Eight Miles, Bull Bay in St Andrew when McFarlane was reportedly seen acting in a suspicious manner.
They questioned the King Inna War artiste and following a search of his car, a Taurus .380 pistol with 12 rounds of ammunition was found.
He is to return to court on April 28.
