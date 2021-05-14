Rytikal heads to trial next week

The trial for dancehall artiste Rytikal is set to begin next week in the gun court division of the Home Circuit Court.

Rytikal’s trial date was set for May 19 when he appeared in court on Wednesday (May 12)

The 25 year-old entertainer, whose real name is Ryan McFarlane, is charged with illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Reports are that on January 28, the police were on patrol in 8 Miles Bull Bay, St. Andrew when the entertainer’s car was stopped and searched.

Police say a Taurus .380 pistol with 12 rounds of ammunition were found in the entertainer’s possession and he was subsequently charged.

Rytikal is reported to have told the police at the time that the weapon found was a prop for a music video.