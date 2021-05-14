Rytikal heads to trial next week

Rytikal heads to trial next weekFriday, May 14, 2021
|
The trial for dancehall artiste Rytikal is set to begin next week in the gun court division of the Home Circuit Court.
Rytikal’s trial date was set for May 19 when he appeared in court on Wednesday (May 12)
The 25 year-old entertainer, whose real name is Ryan McFarlane, is charged with illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.
Reports are that on January 28, the police were on patrol in 8 Miles Bull Bay, St. Andrew when the entertainer’s car was stopped and searched.
Police say a Taurus .380 pistol with 12 rounds of ammunition were found in the entertainer’s possession and he was subsequently charged.
Rytikal is reported to have told the police at the time that the weapon found was a prop for a music video.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy