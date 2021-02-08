Rytikal remanded on gun charge

Rytikal remanded on gun chargeMonday, February 08, 2021
|
Dancehall artiste Rytikal was remanded during his virtual appearance in the Gun Court today.
Rytikal, born Rohan McFarlane was arrested and charged for illegal possession of firearm and ammunition in 8 Miles, Bull Bay in St Andrew on January 28.
Reports are that the Cookie Jar deejay was held after he was seen acting suspiciously by police on patrol in the area.
The 25-year-old was questioned and his car searched, upon which a Taurus .380 pistol with 12 rounds of ammunition were found.
A bail application will be made by his lawyer on March 4.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy