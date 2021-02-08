Rytikal remanded on gun charge

Dancehall artiste Rytikal was remanded during his virtual appearance in the Gun Court today.

Rytikal, born Rohan McFarlane was arrested and charged for illegal possession of firearm and ammunition in 8 Miles, Bull Bay in St Andrew on January 28.

Reports are that the Cookie Jar deejay was held after he was seen acting suspiciously by police on patrol in the area.

The 25-year-old was questioned and his car searched, upon which a Taurus .380 pistol with 12 rounds of ammunition were found.

A bail application will be made by his lawyer on March 4.