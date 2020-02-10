S & B Communications launches new radio station, The Edge 105

S&B Communications goes live with the soft launch of a new radio station,

Edge is keen on high quality and fairness, and so it primarily uses data to determine the music that is most impactful in the local and global reggae space and bring it to the ears of Jamaican, and, soon, international listeners, when streaming is onboarded in another month. There is also a series of select features in alignment with the vision to inspire critical thinking, change and encouragement.

These will be rolled out today, starting at 6:00 AM with Top of the Morning by Richard ‘Richie B’ Burgess; followed by singer/songwriter/podcaster, Tami Chin Mitchell’s Live Out Loud at 10:00 AM to 12 noon; Georgia Crawford’s Unfiltered at 1:00-3:00 PM; singer/songwriter Alaine Lawton’s High Frequency from 3:00-5:00 PM; then eases into evening time relaxation with Deon Mattis’ Home Run from 5:00-8:00 PM. Of course, there will be great music in-between shows taking listeners into the night after the Home Run.

Tami Chin Mitchell will host Live Out Loud from 10:00 AM to 12 noon.

S & B Communications’ General Manager and visionary for the new station, Ronnie Sutherland, discussed this on Friday at a pre-launch orientation;

There is a view that there are too many radio stations on the island. I beg to differ. What we saw was too few radio stations that help their listeners to live more useful lives. That is exactly what The Edge is here to address.

Excitement is already building as over the last two weeks, social media has been abuzz with talk of persons who have been tuning in to the frequency and enjoying the new music, all while being curious about the new direction and purpose. With the soft launch today, there will be even more freshness to look forward to as the personalities introduce their shows for the first time, so leave us a comment with your thoughts.

Tune in now to listen to The Edge across the island on frequencies 105.3 in Kingston and other parishes, and 105.1 in central Jamaica. You can also follow the station on its social media platforms —Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube—by searching for The Edge 105 FM.