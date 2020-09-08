Sad goodbye: ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ will end in 2021

Keeping

Up With The Kardashians is coming to an end. Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West made the disclosure

via Instagram on Tuesday.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians has been on the air for more than 10 years.

The businesswoman said that the last season will air in 2021.

“To our amazing fans – It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way,” she said in the Instagram post.

She also thanked the many persons who have been part of the experience, including Ryan Seacrest. She also expressed gratitude to E!, the production team and the fans.

“Our last season will air early next year in 2021,” she said.

“Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are, and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever,” she said.

Within a few minutes of making the post, it had almost 700,000 likes, as well as 18,000 comments. Many persons were shocked by the news.

“I’ve never felt more devastated,” one fan said. Another added: “Can’t actually tell you how upset I am by this news Kim.”