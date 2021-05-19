Safaree and Erica Mena’s home robbed

Rapper Safaree and his wife, Erica Mena are offering a $20,000 cash reward for anyone with information that will allow them to find the four people who broke into their house and stole their valuables.

On Tuesday (May 18) the Erica revealed that their house was broken into in an Instagram post.

“Unfortunately over the weekend my house was robbed,” she wrote. The post was accompanied by three photos of the alleged robbers. The male in the first photo is holding up a little chain with pendant with the couple’s 1-year-old daughter, Safire Majesty, face. On the photo, the alleged thief wrote, “This a celebrity chain don’t ask how we got it.”

The second photo showed the security footage of two people wandering in the house, and the third photo shows the man again in the first photo, but this time he is somewhere outside of Mena and Samuels’ house.

This post was followed up with another of the alleged robber’s social media page.

“There is now a $20,000 cash reward to anyone who can lead us in arresting all those involved. You can remain anonymous please DM me or Safaree.”

Her husband Safaree also followed shortly with a post of his own pleading for the public’s assistance in finding the robbers.