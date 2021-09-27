Safaree and Nvasion expect collab to be a hit

Adamant that Jamaican men don’t cheat, rapper Safaree has teamed up with one of the island’s hottest young dancehall talents, Nvasion, to speak up boldly on behalf of ‘good men’. In their recently released single,

Stories was released just over a week ago and both entertainers are confident they have a hit on their hands. The track, which highlights that women are just as ‘wicked’ in relationships as men, has so far racked up close to 30,000 views on YouTube. That number is expected to grow as the artistes ramp up promotion behind the single.

“We made the body of work and now we’re gonna push the video, push the song and just keep pushing it. Ofcourse I think it’s a big song, a big tune. Everything about it from the concept to the delivery is just big,” Safaree told BUZZ.

“It will be a big way to end the year for me so I am not giving up on this record,” the Jamaican-American rapper added.

So far the single has received the endorsement of fellow artiste, Ding Dong.

Dubbing the ‘Flairy’ artiste as one of his ‘people’, Safaree said Ding Dong’s support of the track meant a lot.

“Ding Dong is one of my good people and he hit me about the record as soon as it dropped. He said it was a big tune and he liked it so I just appreciate the love,” he shared. “When it comes to the reaction of the record, it’s a good feeling because we know the vibe that we felt when we created the song. Even before we (Nvasion and himself) linked, the energy was just good so it’s an awesome feeling transpiring that energy to the world.”

Nvasion said he expects nothing but greatness from the collab.

“The reaction to the song a just greatness. People a say yow, lyrics bad inna it plus nuff a say weh Safaree a spit, dem never expect it. Me a show versatility repeatedly so people can know say da artiste yah is not a normal yute,” he said.

“A just greatness all round. Safaree prove say him talent nuh normal and people a see say Nvasion ago be one a di biggest brand in dancehall.”