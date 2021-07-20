Safaree being dragged on social media for his reaction wife’s second pregnancy

We were all surprised when reality TV star, Erica Mena announced her second pregnancy with husband Safaree Samuels given the tumulous nature of their two-year marriage. But no one apparently was more surprised and even displeased like Samuels himself.

On the recent episode ofÂ Love and Hip Hop: AtlantaÂ (LHHATL) Mena shared news of her 23-weeks pregnancy with her husband, Samuels. During the confessional, she admitted that she was nervous about his reaction.

â€œI donâ€™t want to feel like I regret telling him,â€ she said. â€œAnd itâ€™s sad to say because this is my husband. Iâ€™m supposed to be ecstatic. Iâ€™m supposed to be like, â€˜I canâ€™t wait to see his face. Oh my god. Howâ€™s he going to react?â€™ Iâ€™m actually more scared, and that puts me in a dark place.â€

â€œI know things have been weird for us lately,â€ she said to Samuels. Iâ€™ve heard you make statements like, â€˜Having a baby is a lot of work,.â€ â€œOh, it definitely [is],â€ Safaree replied to his wife. â€œItâ€™s lightened up maybe this much (holds fingers up to signal a little relief), but the first year is definitely a lot.â€

He seems to be at ease in the conversation until Mena finally worked up the courage to show him a sonogram of their unborn child.

â€œSo, what, youâ€™re pregnant,â€ Samuels asked his wife after looking at the image on her phone. â€œWeâ€™re pregnant,â€ Erica replied. Safaree gave his wife a blank stare before how far along she was. TheÂ LHHATLÂ star was shocked to learn that his wife was 23 weeks into her expectancy.

He said in the confessional; â€œIâ€™m flabbergasted. I just donâ€™t get it. And that just goes to show how distant weâ€™ve been. We live in the same house, sheâ€™s this far along pregnant, and I didnâ€™t know. This is crazy.â€

But what most people on social media found crazy was his reaction to her announcement. Check out these reactions BUZZ Fam.

I feel a way for Erica. Safaree is so disrespectfulâ€” nets (@richbadnets) July 20, 2021

Erika and safaree are prime examples of wanting the wedding and not the marriage.â€” milf bae (@IAmGodivah) July 20, 2021

Dawg safaree a wasteman. Mi nuh rate how e dawg a dealid him wife.â€” “ˆŒˆ‹Š ™²š¢šŠšŠ š‹š›ššŒš”Ÿ’° (@tinmilk6) July 20, 2021

We gotta say, the silver lining in all of this is that Mena filed for divorce.