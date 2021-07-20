Safaree being dragged on social media for his reaction wife’s second pregnancy

Safaree being dragged on social media for his reaction wife’s second pregnancyTuesday, July 20, 2021
|
We were all surprised when reality TV star, Erica Mena announced her second pregnancy with husband Safaree Samuels given the tumulous nature of their two-year marriage. But no one apparently was more surprised and even displeased like Samuels himself.
On the recent episode ofÂ Love and Hip Hop: AtlantaÂ (LHHATL) Mena shared news of her 23-weeks pregnancy with her husband, Samuels. During the confessional, she admitted that she was nervous about his reaction.
â€œI donâ€™t want to feel like I regret telling him,â€ she said. â€œAnd itâ€™s sad to say because this is my husband. Iâ€™m supposed to be ecstatic. Iâ€™m supposed to be like, â€˜I canâ€™t wait to see his face. Oh my god. Howâ€™s he going to react?â€™ Iâ€™m actually more scared, and that puts me in a dark place.â€
â€œI know things have been weird for us lately,â€ she said to Samuels. Iâ€™ve heard you make statements like, â€˜Having a baby is a lot of work,.â€ â€œOh, it definitely [is],â€ Safaree replied to his wife. â€œItâ€™s lightened up maybe this much (holds fingers up to signal a little relief), but the first year is definitely a lot.â€
He seems to be at ease in the conversation until Mena finally worked up the courage to show him a sonogram of their unborn child.
â€œSo, what, youâ€™re pregnant,â€ Samuels asked his wife after looking at the image on her phone. â€œWeâ€™re pregnant,â€ Erica replied. Safaree gave his wife a blank stare before how far along she was. TheÂ LHHATLÂ star was shocked to learn that his wife was 23 weeks into her expectancy.
He said in the confessional; â€œIâ€™m flabbergasted. I just donâ€™t get it. And that just goes to show how distant weâ€™ve been. We live in the same house, sheâ€™s this far along pregnant, and I didnâ€™t know. This is crazy.â€
But what most people on social media found crazy was his reaction to her announcement. Check out these reactions BUZZ Fam.
We gotta say, the silver lining in all of this is that Mena filed for divorce.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy