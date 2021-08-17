Safaree has party for one after abandoning Erica Mena at their baby shower

No one cares about Safaree, at least thatâ€™s what he thinks. The

Safareeâ€™s post comes after the premiere of the LHHATL 7th episode in their 10th season, and because his behaviour in that episode, he undoubtedly anticipated the backlash. The short clip shows Safaree abandoning his wife, Erica Mena at her joint baby shower with Bambi.

Erica expressed how she and Safaree were on the rocks after getting into a tiff over baby supplies in a conversation with some of the LHHATL girls at the baby however she said he texted her â€œI will forever put myself before youâ€¦so letâ€™s separateâ€ over the matter.

At the shower, Mena is irate after arriving with the coupleâ€™s firstborn, Starfire, and being ignored by her husband. Sensing that feeling Mena was gossiping about him at the party, Safaree tells cast members, Scrappy and Mendeecees that heâ€™s leaving to go to Miami, labelling the energy at the baby shower as â€œnegativeâ€.

Get this BUZZ Fam; the trip to Miami was originally supposed to be a family, but Safaree told Mena to cancel her flight and stay behind. Mena breaks down when she finds out Safaree had left his babyâ€™s party and tries hard not to cry.

Naturally, all her guests are shocked, and in her confessional after the party, Mena said Safaree gave her the message she needed.

The scene left fans upset and confused as to how Safaree would behave like this.

â€œYoooo heâ€™s such a cornball,â€ one commented.

But there were those who questioned the authenticity of the clip.

â€œThis Safaree and Ericka storyline canâ€™t be real #LHHATL Right? one tweeted.