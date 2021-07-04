Safaree launches skin care line, admits to skin bleaching stunt

Safaree launches skin care line, admits to skin bleaching stuntSunday, July 04, 2021
|
Jamerican rapper and entertainer Safaree has come out and admitted that his claim to begin a skin bleaching regimen was fake news.
The rapper recently raised eyebrows when he tweeted, â€œStarting my skin bleaching process todayâ€¦ itâ€™s time for changeâ€.
Safareeâ€™s tweet drew a lot of reactions with some persons seemingly wondering what was happening.
However, it seems that this move was indeed a stunt aimed at drawing attention to himself and his new skincare line, Paradise, that he launched on his birthday, July 4.
â€œI just want to say that I would never, ever, ever in a million years bleach my skin and I only said that because Iâ€™m dropping a skin care line and pretty much, itâ€™s to enhance your already beautiful skinâ€ Safaree in his Instagram story.
â€œThatâ€™s all itâ€™s about. So to everybody that was hitting me up and people I really know was really asking me about if Iâ€™m really gonna bleach my skin, I would never, ever, you mad,â€ added Safaree.
In relation to his skin care line, it is now available and includes a variety of products. In revealing the products he related that he himself uses it and declares his love for the products.
â€œAnnouncement. Iâ€™ve been working on this for the past year and the time is finally here!!! Launching â€˜Paradiseâ€™ skin care. Itâ€™s a facial cleanser, facial oil, clay mask, body butter and a body scrub!! Iâ€™ve been using it and Iâ€™m in love with it!!! I canâ€™t wait for yâ€™all to be able to try it!!!! It is and smells amazing and it will be live and available on my bday this Sunday July 4tg, available worldwide!!!â€ he wrote on his Instagram.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy