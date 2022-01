Safaree launches skin care line, admits to skin bleaching stunt

Jamerican rapper and entertainer Safaree has come out and admitted that his claim to begin a skin bleaching regimen was fake news.

The rapper recently raised eyebrows when he tweeted, “Starting my skin bleaching process today… it’s time for changeâ€.

Safaree’s tweet drew a lot of reactions with some persons seemingly wondering what was happening.

However, it seems that this move was indeed a stunt aimed at drawing attention to himself and his new skincare line, Paradise, that he launched on his birthday, July 4.

“I just want to say that I would never, ever, ever in a million years bleach my skin and I only said that because I’m dropping a skin care line and pretty much, it’s to enhance your already beautiful skin†Safaree in his Instagram story.

“That’s all it’s about. So to everybody that was hitting me up and people I really know was really asking me about if I’m really gonna bleach my skin, I would never, ever, you mad,†added Safaree.

In relation to his skin care line, it is now available and includes a variety of products. In revealing the products he related that he himself uses it and declares his love for the products.

“Announcement. I’ve been working on this for the past year and the time is finally here!!! Launching ‘Paradise’ skin care. It’s a facial cleanser, facial oil, clay mask, body butter and a body scrub!! I’ve been using it and I’m in love with it!!! I can’t wait for y’all to be able to try it!!!! It is and smells amazing and it will be live and available on my bday this Sunday July 4tg, available worldwide!!!†he wrote on his Instagram.