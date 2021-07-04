Safaree launches skin care line, admits to skin bleaching stunt

Jamerican rapper and entertainer Safaree has come out and admitted that his claim to begin a skin bleaching regimen was fake news.

The rapper recently raised eyebrows when he tweeted, â€œStarting my skin bleaching process todayâ€¦ itâ€™s time for changeâ€.

Safareeâ€™s tweet drew a lot of reactions with some persons seemingly wondering what was happening.

However, it seems that this move was indeed a stunt aimed at drawing attention to himself and his new skincare line, Paradise, that he launched on his birthday, July 4.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Safaree Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡² StuntMan (@safaree)

â€œI just want to say that I would never, ever, ever in a million years bleach my skin and I only said that because Iâ€™m dropping a skin care line and pretty much, itâ€™s to enhance your already beautiful skinâ€ Safaree in his Instagram story.

â€œThatâ€™s all itâ€™s about. So to everybody that was hitting me up and people I really know was really asking me about if Iâ€™m really gonna bleach my skin, I would never, ever, you mad,â€ added Safaree.

In relation to his skin care line, it is now available and includes a variety of products. In revealing the products he related that he himself uses it and declares his love for the products.

â€œAnnouncement. Iâ€™ve been working on this for the past year and the time is finally here!!! Launching â€˜Paradiseâ€™ skin care. Itâ€™s a facial cleanser, facial oil, clay mask, body butter and a body scrub!! Iâ€™ve been using it and Iâ€™m in love with it!!! I canâ€™t wait for yâ€™all to be able to try it!!!! It is and smells amazing and it will be live and available on my bday this Sunday July 4tg, available worldwide!!!â€ he wrote on his Instagram.