Safaree says he wants to create a dancehall music label

Jamaican-American entertainer, Safaree Samuels wants to create a music label solely for producing Caribbean music. The reality TV star made his intentions known in a

“I’m gonna start my own label!! But I only want REGGAE DANCEHALL & SOCA!!!!,” he wrote.

However, the Paradise artiste did not give a timeline for when he’d start on his new venture.

“don’t know how long it will take to do this but this is what I want to do!!,” he added.

Samuels was born in the US to Jamaican immigrant parents and has always enthusiastically claimed his Jamaican roots. He recently expressed his desire to become an ambassador for Jamaica.

“Jamaica is the most amazing place on the face of this Earth. It is my number one vacation place to come to in the world. All these other places are nothing compared to Jamaica and that’s why everyone else always wants to come here,” he told local media.

“There are a lot of people out there who are ignorant and they think Jamaica is a dangerous place. As soon as they say that to me, I always tell dem, ‘A school and a movie theatre has never been shot up in Jamaica.’ Until you see that happening, you worry about America because America is dangerous.”

Well, maybe creating that label is a good place to start.