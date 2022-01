Safe & fashionable: Naomi Campbell flaunts ‘hazmat couture’

Supermodel Naomi Campbell

With growing concerns about the coronavirus and travel restrictions around the globe, Campbell has seemingly found a solution for herself, which involves wearing a full hazmat suit coupled with mask, gloves, boots and eyewear.

The supermodel wore the suit as she went to the Los Angeles International Airport recently to board a flight. She posted her attire on her Instagram page with the caption ‘Safety First NEXT LEVEL’.

She further revealed that a full video would be out soon in relation to the move.

She received a lot of support for her “safety ‘fit†including Marc Jacobs who said, “That’s my sisterŸ™Ÿ¼ @naomi#chosenfamilyvalues“

View this post on Instagram Safety first.A post shared by Naomi Campbell (@naomi) on Mar 10, 2020 at 5:32pm PDT

However, others questioned why she would go to that extent even though she was wasn’t sick. She then explained that she was just trying to protect herself.

What do you think BUZZ fam, what would you do to protect yourself? Let us know in the comments.