Safe & fashionable: Naomi Campbell flaunts ‘hazmat couture’

Supermodel Naomi Campbell

With growing concerns about the coronavirus and travel restrictions around the globe, Campbell has seemingly found a solution for herself, which involves wearing a full hazmat suit coupled with mask, gloves, boots and eyewear.

The supermodel wore the suit as she went to the Los Angeles International Airport recently to board a flight. She posted her attire on her Instagram page with the caption â€˜Safety First NEXT LEVELâ€™.

She further revealed that a full video would be out soon in relation to the move.

She received a lot of support for her â€œsafety â€˜fitâ€ including Marc Jacobs who said, â€œThatâ€™s my sisterŸ™Ÿ¼ @naomi#chosenfamilyvaluesâ€œ

Safety first.A post shared by Naomi Campbell (@naomi) on Mar 10, 2020 at 5:32pm PDT

However, others questioned why she would go to that extent even though she was wasnâ€™t sick. She then explained that she was just trying to protect herself.

What do you think BUZZ fam, what would you do to protect yourself? Let us know in the comments.