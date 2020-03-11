Safe & fashionable: Naomi Campbell flaunts ‘hazmat couture’Wednesday, March 11, 2020
Supermodel Naomi Campbell
With growing concerns about the coronavirus and travel restrictions around the globe, Campbell has seemingly found a solution for herself, which involves wearing a full hazmat suit coupled with mask, gloves, boots and eyewear.
The supermodel wore the suit as she went to the Los Angeles International Airport recently to board a flight. She posted her attire on her Instagram page with the caption â€˜Safety First NEXT LEVELâ€™.
She further revealed that a full video would be out soon in relation to the move.
She received a lot of support for her â€œsafety â€˜fitâ€ including Marc Jacobs who said, â€œThatâ€™s my sisterŸ™Ÿ¼ @naomi#chosenfamilyvaluesâ€œ
However, others questioned why she would go to that extent even though she was wasnâ€™t sick. She then explained that she was just trying to protect herself.
What do you think BUZZ fam, what would you do to protect yourself? Let us know in the comments.
