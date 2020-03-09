Saint Lucia nominated for AFAR “Best Destination in the Caribbean” award

The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA) announced on Thursday (March 5) that the country has been nominated among 17 islands for “Best Destination in the Caribbean” in the AFAR Travelers’ Choice Awards.

The AFAR Travelers’ Choice Awards, now in its 5th staging, highlights the best of the Caribbean, including destinations, hotels and cruise lines.

The AFAR editorial team selects the destination finalists and encourages its audience to vote for their favorite hotels, cruises, airlines, trips, and destinations.

“Saint Lucia continues to be named among the best for experiential travel and winning this award would add to the numerous accolades that testifies of Her undisputed greatness, so be inspired to vote daily for Saint Lucia as AFAR Travelers’ Choice for Best Destination in the Caribbean,” said Tourism Minister Dominic Fedee.

The winners of AFAR Travelers’ Choice Awards will be announced on July 3, 2020.