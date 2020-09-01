Sample of Lady Saw’s ‘No Long Talking’ debuts on UK Singles Chart

Marion Hall is no longer singing the raunchy dancehall songs that made her a star. The singer, formerly known as Lady Saw, was the first-ever Queen of the Dancehall, but she denounced that crown when she got baptised in 2015 and became a minister of the gospel.

Her dancehall hits, however, continue a legacy and have started to take on a life of their own.

Lyrics from her 1996 hit track, No Long Talking, have been sampled in Ain’t It Different, a collaboration with British rappers Headie One, AJ Tracey and Stormzy, and debuted at #4 on the UK Singles Chart.

The song was co-produced by popular British radio disc jock Tom ‘Toddla T’ Bell.

“Being a fan of reggae and dancehall music, obviously that song [No Long Talking] is seminal. It was one that you heard around the UK in the clubs, and it was sampled before in UK garage. That record is so huge and important to UK music today. It’s a classic,” Toddla T told the Jamaica Observer.

He expressed that he’s not surprised that Ain’t It Different has entered the British chart.

“When you have three giants on a track, it is expected. If it didn’t go Top 20, that would be weird. I think it will go higher,” he stated.

This is the second time that a song sampling No Long Talking has charted in the United Kingdom. In 2000, Bump And Grind by UK garage production duo M Dubs reached number 59.