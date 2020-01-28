Samsung goes Lite with new Galaxy S10 and Note10 devices

Samsung recently showcased the Samsung

Galaxy S10 Lite and Note10 Lite at CES 2020.

The Galaxy “S” line is typically the do-it-all phone with excellent specs designed for individuals who want a great all-rounder. The Galaxy “Note” is the kingpin of the Galaxy line, equipped with all the Galaxy S’s features and a recognisable stylus that differentiates it from all other Samsung phones.

Yet, Samsung worked on “cheaper” S10 and Note10 devices. Samsung, of course, made some compromises with these more economical options. And for the first time, the Note device seems to have less impressive specs.

The Similarities

The two new Galaxy phones have peculiar specifications. Here’s what’s the same.

Both devices have 6.7-inch, AMOLED screens with 2400 x 1080 resolutions. There’s an Infinity O display on each phone housing 32MP cameras. Both run Android 10 clothed in Samsung’s One UI 2 skin, and the two devices have massive 4500mAh batteries.

Also, each has USB-C ports and 128GB internal storage. The Note10 Lite comes with 6 or 8GB RAM while the S10 Lite is only available with 8GB RAM.

The Differences

Despite the comparable look on the front of the phones, the similarities end there. These devices have different internals and strangely dissimilar camera arrays.

The S10 Lite features last year’s heavyweight Qualcomm 855 processor which powers its more expensive S10 sibling. On the other hand, the Note10 Lite features the Exynos 9810 that debuted in the Galaxy S9 almost two years ago. That’s odd. However, these devices aren’t meant to be flagship-level phones.

The camera systems on both phones are equally puzzling. The S10 Lite has a 48MP primary camera with Super Steady technology. There’s also a 12MP Ultra-Wide along with a 5MP macro camera for extra close-up shots. The Note10 Lite has three 12MP cameras. One Ultra-Wide, a telephoto camera and a wide-angle camera.

Interestingly, the Note10 Lite has a headphone jack. The flagship Note10 does not. The S10 Lite remains without a headphone jack. Samsung was one of the last defenders of the 3.5mm headphone jack.

Even after Apple “courageously” removed it from the iPhone 7 back in 2016. It’s great to see at least one of the newcomers donning the once-ubiquitous jack.

Conclusion

These devices seem to create another category between the budget-friendly A-Series devices and Samsung’s top-tier flagship phones.

These two, new, Galaxy mid-tier smartphones may seem somewhat confusing on the surface. However, these two devices make sense. The premium Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note10 phones are quite expensive. These new devices bear the same name but cost less. The Galaxy S and Note name may attract persons who know and love the branding but don’t want to spend a whole paycheque on a device.

Both the S10 and Note10 Lite are available for pre-order in India. The S10 Lite costs 39,999.00 (US$560) while the Note10 Lite starts at 38,999.00 (US$547).