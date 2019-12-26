Samsung leaks: Massive screens and more cameras for S11

The Galaxy S11 is on the horizon, and the

leaks are piling high. Alleged images and spec details are cropping up

everywhere.

Samsung has distinguished itself as a premier choice for unique Android experiences. The S10 and Note 10 series boast industry-leading screen technology, stellar battery life and powerful processors. From faster 5G to larger screen sizes, the S11 is expected to take the Galaxy line to a new level.

Bigger Screens

Rumour has it that the S11 line will have the most extensive displays to date. Evan Blass, the famous Twitter leaker, shared some new information. There will be three S11 devices coming in 2020, much like this year. Naming is a cloudy mess, but one rumour suggests that Samsung will employ a similar tactic to Apple and call their phones the S11, S11 Plus and S11 Pro.

The S11 is said to have either a 6.2-inch or 6.4-inch screen, and the S11 Plus will rock a 6.7-inch display while the S11 Pro will have the most massive screen of them all at 6.9 inches. That’s massive.

There is terrible news for those who prefer flat screens. The S11 trio will all have curves displays. No flat S10e style this time.

Faster Refresh Rate

The OnePlus 7T and Pixel 4 phones used 90Hz displays for their phones. It seems like Samsung wants to take that a step further with 120Hz AMOLED screens. At 120Hz, scrolling will be buttery smooth. However, a higher refresh rate also affects battery life.

More Megapixels

The upcoming, S11 camera tech is arguably the most exciting news thus far. Rumour has it that Samsung will fit a 108 MP sensor on its new devices. The Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro already uses the same sensor technology, and it seems like Samsung may be outfitting its own devices with the monstrous shooter. There may be as many as five rear-facing cameras as well.

It is highly likely that Samsung uses Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 processor for its new devices. At launch, Qualcomm stated that the Snapdragon 865 supports up 200 MP photos.

Bigger battery

One exciting rumour is that the S11 Plus will have a 5000 mAh battery in tow. That is excellent. The higher 120Hz refresh rate will deplete the batteries much faster, so putting more massive cells in each phone will compensate for the pull.

These are all speculations and Samsung may change course. But, let’s see how close the actual products are to the rumours that precede them.