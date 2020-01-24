Samsung T7 Touch: Portable speed with biometric security

Samsung recently released a new T-Series

SSD with a built-in fingerprint sensor.

Samsung’s T series Solid State Drives are excellent choices when going for fast, durable storage. The Samsung T5 SSD was a massive hit with many content creators. An SSD is an excellent option for those who don’t want to depend on slower spinning disks. The new Samsung Portable SSD T7 Touch brings faster drive speeds and merges portability with security.

As the T5’s successor, the new Samsung T7 Touch SSD has big shoes to fill. It must deliver the speed, durability, portability and security of its predecessor. Samsung seems to have checked all the boxes by surpassing the T5’s specs.

First off, let’s talk about the new addition to the T7. The SSD has a built-in fingerprint sensor that works similarly to the one you may have on your smartphone. Conveniently, Samsung included the software on the drives themselves, so users don’t have to scour their website to secure your SSDs on a computer.

The T7 uses AES 256-bit hardware encryption to lock your data away until the correct password or fingerprint is used. After setup, the user must enter either their password or touch the fingerprint sensor to access the drive’s contents. Without authentication, the T7 Touch will be a useless Read Only device. There’s also an LED light around the fingerprint sensor that indicates the drive’s state and lets you know when to use your fingerprint. It’s important to note that password and fingerprint authentication is an option. You don’t have to turn it on. Along with security comes superior connectivity and a speed boost.

The T7 Touch links seamlessly with PCs, Macs, Android devices and even game consoles. Your connection will also be fast. According to Samsung, the T7 Touch supports read speeds of up to 1,050 MB/s and write speeds of up to and 1,000 MB/s. That’s about twice the speed of the T5 and almost 10x faster than a hard drive. These theoretical speeds are thanks to the USB 3.2 Gen 2 interface and Samsung using NVMe solid-state storage instead of the T5’s SATA drive. Your device must support the USB 3.2 Gen 2 standard and have an NVMe drive to get those speeds. The retail box includes USB-C to USB-C and USB-C to USB-A cables.

Even with speed and security on board, the T7 Touch was designed tough. It can survive a drop from as high as 6 feet thanks to an aluminium shell enclosing the internals. Additionally, SSDs are much more resilient than hard drives to shakes and falls as they have no moving parts.

Samsung also designed the T7 Touch with ultimate portability in mind. The device weighs only 2 ounces and is only 0.3 inches thick.

The drive comes in 500GB, 1TB and 2TB variants and costs US$129.99, US$229.99 and US$399.99 respectively. Samsung may release a T7 without the fingerprint sensor that should be more economical while still preserving the speed enhancements.

It’s crucial to have information at your fingertips. It’s also important that that data stays secure. The Samsung Portable SSD T7 Touch is an excellent choice for those who want speed, security and great connectivity wrapped in a durable, ultra-portable design.