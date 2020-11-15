Sanchez the visual artist? Singer draws freehand on car windshield

Sanchez is proving that even the dust on car

windows can be transformed into art.

The singer recently showed his visual artistry skills by freehand drawing the legendary thoroughbred Legal Light on the rear windshield of a Toyota vehicle.

The video starts with the front of the horse and upper body of the jockey already outlined. Primarily using one finger, he resumes by adding details to illustrate the jockey including pants, arched legs, a racing saddle and saddle cloth.

His children were awed in the background, uttering an “oh my God” here and “bombaat” there.

The video was spliced to reveal the finishing touches including the horse’s tail flying in the wind, and the finishing line at the Caymanas Park. Sanchez also engraved his given name (Kevin Jackson) at the lower end of the drawing like a true artist.

“This is ridiculous,” a voice said as he filled in the racetrack.

“I know daddy can draw,” one of his children said.

“Don’t ever wash your car ever again,” another said to the car owner.

Sanchez did a little victory dance at end, before adding “Legal Light 99-01” in honour of the only horse at Caymanas Park to have won eight consecutive races on two different occasions. It has been most associated with late jockey Kenneth Mattis.

Sanchez’s innovative artwork is being commended on social media.

“Madd, singer need fe do some paintings and sell dem,” someone commented.

“Artist is an Artist!! Period!!”

“Man mulitalented iyah.”

“Wowww. Cool homage to Legal Light.”

Singjay Gwhizz added, “Ago dutty up mi car and link him.”