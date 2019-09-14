Sandals All White Welcome Party the highlight of JAPEX 2019

Sandals All White Welcome Party the highlight of JAPEX 2019Saturday, September 14, 2019
|
The Jamaica Product Exchange (JAPEX) 2019
trade show proved to be a huge success for its participants, who racked up
numerous contracts with the scores of buyers and travel agents who attended the
three-day event at the Montego Bay Convention Centre.
For many, it was not only the successful convergence of visiting buyers with 91 supplier companies, represented by 220 delegates, or the more than 1,000 business appointments which were highlights of the trade show.
Rather, the climax of the event was the traditional Sandals Montego Bay All White Welcome Party – offering visitors the opportunity to fully experience the elements of Brand Jamaica, including our cuisine, culture and interact with Jamaicans in a casual, relaxed setting.
That party did not disappoint as it featured a vast array of food and drink – even your local peanut man was there – with reggae, dancehall and hip-hop tunes keeping both tourists and locals dancing together as visitors tried out the latest Jamaican dance moves, led by enthusiastic entertainment coordinators and hostesses who were hired for the evening.
Buyers from Jamaica’s traditional tourism markets are being joined by their counterparts from India, Luxembourg, Mexico, Panama, Peru and Spain for the first time, at this year’s staging of Jamaica Product Exchange (JAPEX), tourism trade show, at the Montego Bay Convention Centre.
Hundreds of travel agents from the USA, Canada and the Caribbean, as well as a strong local and international media contingent, were in attendance.
