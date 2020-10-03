Sandals gets big endorsement from Bounty Killer

Sandals

Montego Bay has gotten a huge endorsement from dancehall artiste Bounty Killer

who stayed there with his spouse, Claudia Rattigan, earlier this week.

His two-day stay at the hotel was enough for him to recommend the resort to others.

â€œI am here at Sandals MoBay, and Iâ€™m saying I got a great experience. It was wonderful â€“ the two-day vacay â€“ but I wouldnâ€™t change it no other way,â€ Bounty Killer said in the video that was posted by Sandalsâ€™ Adam Stewart.

â€œEverything was on point â€“ sanitising, social distancing, everybody wearing mask, the food set the mood, customer service, staff interaction, even the cabaret little concert, in-house activity â€“ everything was positivity. Sandals MoBay, I suggest and recommend to you any day. Come and check us out. The best vacay, baecay, all day.â€

Pleased with the â€˜killerâ€™ approval, Stewart captioned the video, saying: â€œAlways great to have my friend #Dancehall / #Reggae Superstar @grunggaadzilla stay with us. Keep making those hit records and we will keep building hit resorts, from #Jamaica Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡² to the world!â€

This week, the public has been seeing a different Bounty Killer â€“ a side that is far from â€˜cross, angry and miserableâ€™. On Sunday, he honoured his queen, Claudia, on her birthday with a sweet Instagram post. And on Monday, he showed an even sweeter side as he and his ladylove were seen lounging at the beach.