Savage to release hot video for ‘Lavish Badness’Tuesday, February 25, 2020
|
Known for hits such as Culu Culu and Yes Mama, dancehall recording artiste Savage is gearing up to release a hot new video for his track Lavish Badness that was produced by T100 Records.
Directed by Icey Jace Films, the video was shot at locations in Ocho Rios and Kingston, and it features luxury cars, a mansion and a host of beautiful models from across the island.
Part of the Lavish Badness video shoot was done at an upscale house.
The song, which is featured on the ‘Medellin Cartel’ Rhythm, follows the release of Vybz Kartel’s Tony Montana that has already racked up more than one million views on YouTube and is currently the number one trending song in Jamaica. Both songs are on the same rhythm.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy