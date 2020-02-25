Savage to release hot video for ‘Lavish Badness’

Known for hits such as Culu Culu and Yes Mama, dancehall recording artiste Savage is gearing up to release a hot new video for his track Lavish Badness that was produced by T100 Records.

Directed by Icey Jace Films, the video was shot at locations in Ocho Rios and Kingston, and it features luxury cars, a mansion and a host of beautiful models from across the island.

Part of the Lavish Badness video shoot was done at an upscale house.

The song, which is featured on the ‘Medellin Cartel’ Rhythm, follows the release of Vybz Kartel’s Tony Montana that has already racked up more than one million views on YouTube and is currently the number one trending song in Jamaica. Both songs are on the same rhythm.