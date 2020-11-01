Saweetie addresses Birkin backlash: “I come to entertain”

The Internet spent much

of the past week discussing Birkin bags, thanks to Saweetie saying women don’t

need a man who’s not buying them the costly luxury item.

Well, she had a bit more to add to that Instagram Live statement when she spoke to Power 106 Los Angeles with Bryhana.

Saweetie, who’s dating Quavo, one third of the Migos rap group, said she’s an entertainer and “I come to entertain”.

“So that was an entertaining comment. Like Jay-Z says at the end of Ignorant Shit, he goes, ‘It’s only entertainment,’ and then he does this little evil laugh,” she said. “I was having a good time, promoting Back to the Streets. And, you know, I’m popping my shit for my girls. But I feel like a Birkin symbolises a gift of value.”

“But what comes along with being valued?” Saweetie continued. “It comes with a healthy relationship. It comes with communication. It comes with getting gifts. It comes with being spoiled, because at the end of the day, we create life … Women are magical creatures and we deserve to be treated like a queen. So that’s what I meant by that statement … A Birkin is symbolic. Get her a purse, get her some jewellery—of course, according to your tax bracket. I don’t want you to clean out your savings to try to keep up with social media or society … It was a quick comment that represents how I feel women should be treated, which is showered with gifts, OK?”