Say it ain’t so: Sza says she’ll no longer do media interviews

Sza is about to go ghost on us and sheâ€™s Over it like

â€œNot doing any videos interviews or photos for the rest of my life,â€ she tweeted.

Not doing any videos Interviews or photos for the rest of my life lol donâ€™t ask .Ÿ‘Ÿ¾â€” SZA (@sza) February 19, 2020

Her announcement followed her joint Rolling Stone cover with female rapper Megan the Stallion and singer Normani. She followed up with a tweet making it clear that her decision had nothing to do with Megan and Normani.

She also made it clear, that her anxiety has nothing to do with her decision as she could care less, but itâ€™s more about her â€œown thoughtsâ€.

Meanwhile, Sza posted announced on Twitter that she would be releasing new music this year. She, however, said she wonâ€™t give a release date because she doesnâ€™t want to deal with the pressure that comes with doing so.

Iâ€™d say the date me and punch jus discussed .. but that would stress me n build uneccesary pressure Ÿ¥º.. short answer is yes â€” SZA (@sza) https://t.co/pXRW7noddhJanuary 3, 2020

Over the past months, several celebrities have quit social media and the media in general. Even though each celebrity had specific reasons for leaving the media, the numbers are increasing rapidly. So, as fans, we need to remember that celebrities are just like us and sometimes they need time to recharge.