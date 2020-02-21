Say it ain’t so: Sza says she’ll no longer do media interviews

Say it ain’t so: Sza says she’ll no longer do media interviewsFriday, February 21, 2020
|
Sza is about to go ghost on us and sheâ€™s Over it like
â€œNot doing any videos interviews or photos for the rest of my life,â€ she tweeted.
Her announcement followed her joint Rolling Stone cover with female rapper Megan the Stallion and singer Normani. She followed up with a tweet making it clear that her decision had nothing to do with Megan and Normani.
She also made it clear, that her anxiety has nothing to do with her decision as she could care less, but itâ€™s more about her â€œown thoughtsâ€.
Meanwhile, Sza posted announced on Twitter that she would be releasing new music this year. She, however, said she wonâ€™t give a release date because she doesnâ€™t want to deal with the pressure that comes with doing so.
Over the past months, several celebrities have quit social media and the media in general. Even though each celebrity had specific reasons for leaving the media, the numbers are increasing rapidly. So, as fans, we need to remember that celebrities are just like us and sometimes they need time to recharge.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy