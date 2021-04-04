Scantana drops video for ‘Goodie Goodie Gyal’ featuring Rizk

Dancehall artiste Scantana has released an official music video to accompany his track Goodie Gyal.

The song, which is a remix and features singjay Rizk, is an ode to women and Scantana does it his way. In showing his appreciation for the ladies, he goes on to use the names of a number of celebrity women as the focal point of his lyrics.

“Winnie Harlow mi ago wa you, Jada inna mi Kingdom na fi call you, did a Ishawna, Sparxx u get a daughter, Dovey Magnum body weh deh pon you” he sings as he opens up the first stanza of the track.

He however goes on to name a host of others to include Rihanna and Koffee, among others.

The Kingston native aptly demonstrates his dancehall prowess as he employs a catchy flow to tell the ladies that he appreciates them. His flow coincides nicely with the melodies coming from Rizk, another up and coming artiste.

However, since the release, the song has been gaining traction and getting a lot of positive reviews from fans.

One fan wrote “big chune, well done Big up Scantana &Rizk” while another wrote “ye man ah it this, it have a buzz”.

This is expected to provide a sort of spring board effect as the artiste is said to now be working on releasing an EP in short order. He is said to be working with Dale Virgo on that project.