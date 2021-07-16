Scantana shows bars still important in ‘Sir Come Vent’ freestyle

Jamaican hip hop artiste Scantana on Friday (July 16) dropped his ‘Sir Come Vent’ freestyle.

‘Sir Come Vent’ is a witty play on the word “Circumvent” that is being dubbed the ‘Freestyle of the year’.

The freestyle sees Scantana, known for his Black Lives Matter viral video, annihilate the DZL Records produced beat with three minutes of wit, heartfelt, ear-gasmic word play.

“I understand that the cadence of Hip-Hop has changed with the new era and I’m all for the evolution of music, however I wanted to showcase what spitting was and still is about when it’s done with intent,” said Scantana, as he talked about his latest freestyle.

“Sir Come Vent is my way around the views that rap is not about bars anymore, its about style and a sound. That’s great and it works for that vibe but you still have listeners that want to hear bars,”he added.

Scantana has been creating waves locally as well as internationally from spins on HOT97 with Bobby Konders and Jabba to rotation across the continent of Africa having been premiered on several of Africa’s elite stations in various countries such as Kenya, Ghana, Gambia, Uganda and more.

In addition to being a rapper, Scantana is also an actor an appeared in the Netflix hit series Top Boy.