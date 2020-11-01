‘Queen of Halloween’: Shenseea is Chucky for scare day

‘Queen of Halloween’: Shenseea is Chucky for scare daySunday, November 01, 2020
|
Shenseea is the princess of dancehall but Halloween queen? It seems the artiste is a fan of the holiday and will pull out all the stops for a good scare.
The Sure Sure singer donned the costume of the killer doll from the popular horror film to celebrate the holiday while in the States.
The orange hair, long-sleeve checkered shirt and blue jumper were pretty spot on for the dancehall artisteâ€™s costume. But pair that with bloodied face and makeup that makes it appear as if itâ€™s been stitched together can be pretty terrifying, as one unassuming passer-by found out as she ran out with a rubber knife in a prank that will forever live rent-free in our minds.
You can check out the clip below:
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy