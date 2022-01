‘Queen of Halloween’: Shenseea is Chucky for scare day

Shenseea is the princess of dancehall but Halloween queen? It seems the artiste is a fan of the holiday and will pull out all the stops for a good scare.

The Sure Sure singer donned the costume of the killer doll from the popular horror film to celebrate the holiday while in the States.

The orange hair, long-sleeve checkered shirt and blue jumper were pretty spot on for the dancehall artiste’s costume. But pair that with bloodied face and makeup that makes it appear as if it’s been stitched together can be pretty terrifying, as one unassuming passer-by found out as she ran out with a rubber knife in a prank that will forever live rent-free in our minds.

You can check out the clip below: