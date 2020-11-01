‘Queen of Halloween’: Shenseea is Chucky for scare day

Shenseea is the princess of dancehall but Halloween queen? It seems the artiste is a fan of the holiday and will pull out all the stops for a good scare.

The Sure Sure singer donned the costume of the killer doll from the popular horror film to celebrate the holiday while in the States.

The orange hair, long-sleeve checkered shirt and blue jumper were pretty spot on for the dancehall artisteâ€™s costume. But pair that with bloodied face and makeup that makes it appear as if itâ€™s been stitched together can be pretty terrifying, as one unassuming passer-by found out as she ran out with a rubber knife in a prank that will forever live rent-free in our minds.

You can check out the clip below: