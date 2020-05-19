Schoolin’ Life: Beyoncé joins YouTube’s virtual commencement

Schoolin’ Life: Beyoncé joins YouTube’s virtual commencementTuesday, May 19, 2020
|
GUYS! Beyoncé is coming to graduation!
That’s right, Queen Bey will be part of YouTube’s “Dear Class of 2020” virtual commencement ceremony for this year’s graduating class that is stuck in quarantine.
According to YouTube, Yoncé will deliver an inspirational message to graduating seniors, in addition to guest features from Jennifer Lopez and Taylor Swift.
Now, if you thought that was it already panic –inducing, just remember that these are the just the latest additions; former US President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama will be delivering the commencement addresses, alongside BTS, Lady Gaga and more!
The livestream, which begins on Saturday, June 6 at 3 p.m. eastern standard time/noon Pacific time, will feature performances by Lizzo, Camila Cabello, Chloe x Halle and Maluma. There will also be a graduation night party headlined by Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion.
It’s basically the Grammys of graduations, and all are invited!
