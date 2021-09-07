Scrumptious: Stacious opens café

Dancehall singjay and winner of this year’s Jamaica Festival Song Competition, Stacious says the novel coronavirus was not enough to stop her show after she opened a café on Saturday.

“COVID affects all businesses, large and small, we just have to figure out life with and around it. Still early days, but it’s full speed ahead for us,” she told the Jamaica Observer.

Inspired by her stage name, Café Scrumptious is located on Red Hills Road in St Andrew.

Stacious (given name Stacey Scarlett-Bryan) added that the eatery is an extension of a juice bar she was operating for two years.

“I only had the juice bar section for close to two years — Scrumptious Juices & Shakes. I always wanted to add food under the Scrumptious umbrella,” she said.

Besides dining, the singer also noted that the café is ideal for business meetings.

She explained that the menu is extensive.

“It caters to the traditional Jamaican breakfast and lunch crowd with light twists and options for a picky eater,” Stacious said.

Eight years ago, Stacious became a certified fitness trainer at the Jamaica Self-Defense Academy (JSDA).

She, however, says that aspect of her life is somewhat on hold.

“I’m not very active with personal training right now and, to be honest, not even as active personally as before. Apart from the occasional jog, I’ve been avoiding the gym,” she told the outlet.

She is still enjoying her reign as Festival Song Competition champion, while gearing up to release two tracks later this month.

Her song Jamaica Spirit received nod from voters. For her victory, she was awarded a cash prize of $3 million that was shared among the producer, writer, and singer.

Stacious’s other tracks include Falling Down, It’s Over, Fight Back, and Come Into My Room which features Mavado.