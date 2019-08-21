Sean Paul and Jinx welcome new baby

Sean Paul and Jinx welcome new babyWednesday, August 21, 2019
It’s all cuddles and smiles, as Grammy award-winning entertainer Sean Paul and his wife, media personality, Jodi ‘Jinx’ Henriques, welcomed their bundle of joy yesterday morning.
Jodi shared the joyful news with her over 43,000 followers on the arrival of baby, Remi Leigh Henriques, through her Instagram story. Hearts fluttered with happiness for the family of three – with the couple’s 2-year-old son Levi Blaze, proudly embracing his new role as a big brother.
The vivacious Levi who has captured the hearts of many through his endearing antics showcased by Jodi on Instagram is seen showering his baby sister with lots of love, much to the delight of his parents. An ecstatic Sean Paul is heard in the background guiding Levi to be gentle while hugging his sister.
The Gimmi Di Light entertainer is set to enjoy another milestone accomplishment later this year, when he will be conferred with the Order of Distinction for his “contribution to the global popularity of reggae music” on October 21 at King’s House in Kingston, Jamaica.
