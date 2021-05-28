Sean Paul and Konshens featured on ‘Fast and Furious 9’ soundtrack

Sean Paul and Konshens featured on ‘Fast and Furious 9’ soundtrackFriday, May 28, 2021
International dancehall artistes Sean Paul and Konshens will be featured on the soundtrack of
The two acts are part of a star-studded lineup for the soundtrack which includes some of hip hopâ€™s biggest names such asÂ Pop Smoke, King Von, Lil Baby,Â NBA Youngboy, Tyga, Don Toliver, and Wiz Khalifa.
Konshens will be featured on a track called Real by Justin Quiles, the track also features American singer Dalex. Meanwhile, Sean Paul will be featured on Exotic Race by Murci which also features Dixson Waz.
An obviously excited Konshens took to his social media to share the news with his fans.
But this is not Sean Paulâ€™s first time being included in the franchise. In 2003, Deport Them which was produced by Tony Kelly, appeared in the 2 Fast 2 Furious movie.
And while viewers in the US will have to wait to see the Fast and Furious 9â€˜s its debut international debut is showing signs that the wait will be worth it. The filmâ€™s international debut brought in $162.4 million in total box office sales,Â according to media reports across eight international markets including China, South Korea, and Hong Kong.Â
