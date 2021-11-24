Sean Paul credits mom for making collabs with Sia possible

If it wasn’t for Sean Paul’s mom, then his two collabs with Australian singer Sia may have never happened.

Sean Paul made the revelation in a video posted on his Instagram recently.

“My mom used to play a lot of records for me. She’s one of the first people to put me on to many musicians,” he said.

“One day she was like ‘Yo, I really like that artiste name Sia’, at the time I wasn’t familiar with her name. I was like ‘You mean PSY…Gangnam Style PSY’ and she was like no man ‘Sia, she sing a song called Chandelier,’. She sang it for me, and I was like ‘Woah, I know that song, I thought it was Rihanna for some reason’.”

That introduction, he said, led to him eventually being featured on Cheap Thrills, a song from Sia’s seventh studio album, This Is Acting.

Cheap Thrills peaked at No.1 on the US Billboard Hot 100, ending the Jamaican artiste’s hiatus from the top spot since his 2006 hit Temperature. It was also Sia’s first No. 1 single on the chart. The 2016 release was also nominated for a Grammy for Best Pop/Group Performance.

Sean Paul and Sia recently collaborated on another single Dynamite, for his eighth studio album Scorcha.

The Get Busy deejay also used the ocasion to thank his mom for her role in making the collabs a reality.

“Big up to my mom schooling me from back in the days and still schooling me with the music. It has led up to me doing the song Cheap Thrills with Sia, and now we just did the latest installment, Dynamite,” he said.