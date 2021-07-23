Sean Paul gets Pandora’s Billionaire’s Club plaque

Dancehall superstar Sean Paul was pleasantly surprised recently when he received an award from streaming platform Pandora indicating that he is now a part of their ‘Billionaire’s Club’.

The ‘Dutty Rock’ artiste said the award was a surprise as he initially believed that he was going to be interviewed by the Pandora team only to be informed that he had been bestowed the prestigious honour.

“So my PR rep the told me I had an interview with Pandora but instead they surprised me wid this wicked Pandora Music Billionaires Club Award” he wrote on social media.

He also uploaded a video of the occasion which saw Pandora’s Senior Curator Diego Herrera, who flew into Jamaica, to make the presentation to the platinum-selling artiste.

“So I know you are here to do an interview but I am here for a more special and unique reason. I am here to present you on behalf of Pandora this plaque to commemorate your passing of over a billion spins on the platform” Mr Herrera remarked.

Sean Paul has amassed over 1.78 billion streams on Pandora making him one of its top acts as it continues to make a name for itself as one of the premier music platforms worldwide.