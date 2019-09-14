Sean Paul hoping to edge out Drake for LatinAMAs’ fave crossover artiste

Sean Paul hoping to edge out Drake for LatinAMAs’ fave crossover artisteSaturday, September 14, 2019
Dancehall’s Sean Paul is among four artistes, including Canadian rapper Drake, DJ Snake and Snow, who have copped nominations for the Favorite Crossover Artist award for the 2019 Latin American Music Awards (LatinAMAs), set for October 17.
The four were announced as nominees in that category in late August by American-Spanish television network, Telemundo from its headquarters in Miami.
The Telemundo’s announcements went on a joint live stream, in collaboration with Billboard broadcasting from its New York offices in Times Square.
The nominees this year were chosen based on benchmarks such as key fan interactions with music, sales, airplay, streaming and social activity, which has been monitored by Billboard from August 10, 2018, to July 19, 2019.
The awards will be aired live beginning at 8:00 pm, from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. It will be preceded by La Alfombra de Latin AMAs, a one-hour red carpet pre-show, which gets underway at 7:00 pm.
Sean Paul, 46, has been hot on the Latin scene for some time. In an interview with Billboard earlier in April, the Jamaican deejay said that he was looking forward to other collaborations with Latin artistes.
He also said he was very appreciative of the love shown to him by the Latino community, despite him having a not-so-strong command of the Spanish language.
“I do have Portuguese roots. We just grew up in Jamaica in an English-speaking situation, so I don’t speak Spanish fluently you know, so to be accepted that’s a great feeling. I’ve wanted to work with [J] Balvin an Tainy for a long time – that’s the producer on the track we did and so it’s a dream come true,” Sean Paul told Billboard at the time.
