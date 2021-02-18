Sean Paul ‘Mambo’s’ onto charts

Dancehall artiste Sean Paul continues to break ground by tapping into international markets. He is featured on EDM producer Steve Aoki’s latest single Mambo .

The Latin-flavoured track debuts at number 41 on this week’s Billboard Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart. The all-star collaboration also features Willy William, El Alfa, Play-N-Skillz, and Sfera Ebbasta.

This is Sean Paul’s seventh entry on the Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart. Previously, he was featured on charted songs Rockabye by Clean Bandit featuring Anne-Marie (number two in 2017); Mad Love by David Guetta featuring Becky G (number seven in 2018); Tip Pon It by Major Lazer (number 36 in 2018); Fuego by DJ Snake and Anitta featuring Tainy (number 31 in 2019); Trumpets by Sak Noel and Salvi (number 43 in 2016); and Buscando Huellas by Major Lazer and J Balvin (number 37 in 2017).

–KJ