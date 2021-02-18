Sean Paul ‘Mambo’s’ onto charts

Sean Paul ‘Mambo’s’ onto chartsThursday, February 18, 2021
Dancehall artiste Sean Paul continues to break ground by tapping into international markets. He is featured on EDM producer Steve Aoki’s latest single Mambo .
The Latin-flavoured track debuts at number 41 on this week’s Billboard Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart. The all-star collaboration also features Willy William, El Alfa, Play-N-Skillz, and Sfera Ebbasta.
This is Sean Paul’s seventh entry on the Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart. Previously, he was featured on charted songs Rockabye by Clean Bandit featuring Anne-Marie (number two in 2017); Mad Love by David Guetta featuring Becky G (number seven in 2018); Tip Pon It by Major Lazer (number 36 in 2018); Fuego by DJ Snake and Anitta featuring Tainy (number 31 in 2019); Trumpets by Sak Noel and Salvi (number 43 in 2016); and Buscando Huellas by Major Lazer and J Balvin (number 37 in 2017).
–KJ
