Sean Paul over Bob Marley? Konshens shares thoughts on Jamaica’s “biggest artiste”Friday, October 30, 2020
When one thinks of Jamaican music, Bob Marley and
dancehall stawarts like Beenie Man and Bounty Killer are usually at the
forefront of that conversation. Not for Konshens.
The Bruck Off Yu Back artiste recently said Sean Paul is the island’s “biggest artiste” during an interview on American radio.
The remark by Konshens, born Garfield Spence, was made while speaking to DJ Bruck on Hot 93.7 in Hartford, Connecticut on Wednesday.
Asked to list his top five dancehall acts, the deejay named Beenie Man, Bounyt Killer, Sizzla and Vybz Kartel as his initial four, but then said the list needed to be six as he Shaggy and Sean Paul had to be included.
About the Temperature singer, Konshens said he knew his thoughts would be unpopular but “Mi think Sean Paul a di biggest artiste out a Jamaica and that wi get mi inna trouble because remember say Bob Marley deh pon d list to but Sean Paul mi seh a d biggest artiste, da same likkle humble man deh.”
Sean Paul has topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart four times with Temperature and Get Busy and with features on Baby Boy by Beyonce and Cheap Thrills with Sia; among other accolades.
Bob Marley is widely regarded as one of the most influential artistes of the 20th century.
